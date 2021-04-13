Brooklyn Center police chief, officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright both resign

article

The Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright has resigned, Law Enforcement Labor Services announced Tuesday. Officer Kim Potter has resigned from her position, effective immediately, and submitted her letter to city staff this morning.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon has also resigned, Mayor Mike Elliott announced. Tony Greunig will step in as acting chief.

The City of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota is holding a news conference at city hall. Watch live at at fox9.com/live or tap the player below to join the stream.

Kim Potter's resignation letter

Letter of resignation from officer Kim Potter.

Advertisement

Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS) is Minnesota’s largest public safety labor union specializing in representing over 6,400 members throughout the state. LELS represents the Brooklyn Center Police Department’s rank and file officers, including Officer Kim Potter.

Potter has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years. She was placed under standard administrative leave following the Sunday shooting but has now resigned.

According to state records, Potter also served as a LEMA Honor Guard Leadership Team member as a Casket Lieutenant. A Hennepin County Attorney’s Office report from August 2020 lists Potter as the head of the Brooklyn Center Police Union at that time.

Why was Daunte Wright pulled over?

The incident started shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday on the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue in Brooklyn Center. Officers stopped a vehicle for expired tabs and learned the driver, Wright, had a warrant for a gross misdemeanor. They tried to arrest him, but he got back into his vehicle. At that point, the officer fired her gun, hitting Wright, who then drove several blocks before crashing into another car.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in the car was hurt in the crash, but is expected to survive.

Daunte Wright shooting video

Bodycam footage showed the moments leading up to the deadly shooting, including when Potter yelled, "Taser, Taser," before shooting her gun. The Brooklyn Center Police Chief said Monday that he believes she mistook her gun for her Taser.

Daunte Wright shooting bodycam video was released April 12 by the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police Department. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said it was an accidental discharge, that the officer who shot Wright had intended to reach for a taser, but discharged a handgun instead.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the deadly shooting. Additionally, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman stated that any charging decision will be handled by the Washington County Attorney's Office.