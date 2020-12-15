Brainerd man pleads guilty for role in MPD Third Precinct arson

article

A Brainerd, Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to arson charges in the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct during the unrest following the death of George Floyd last May.

U.S. District Attorney Erica MacDonald announced Tuesday that Dylan Robinson, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

According to his guilty plea and court documents, Robinson was among the protesters who gathered outside the Third Precinct on May 28. Robinson admitted to breaching the fence around the precinct and helping light a device that an unnamed person threw into the building to start a fire.

Robinson is the second man to plead guilty to arson charges in the Third Precinct fire. Bryce Williams, 26, of Staples, pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

Robinson will be sentenced at a later date.