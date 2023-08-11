Brainerd residents under boil water advisory

article

Residents in Brainerd are under a boil water advisory after construction may have contaminated the city’s drinking water supply.

The City of Brainerd issued the water advisory on Thursday, Aug. 10, after testing found the water supply is contaminated with total coliform bacteria, which can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches.

City officials believe construction on July 27 may have caused the water contamination, but they are still trying to determine the root cause.

Until the contamination is fixed, residents should bring water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute and let it cool before drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, or making ice to avoid getting sick.

In the meantime, Brainerd is chlorinating the system through the northern portion of its distribution for 24 hours, then will flush the water and collect samples to ensure the water is safe to drink again. The city plans on having the issue solved by Monday, Aug. 14.