Boy seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Minneapolis

A boy riding a bike in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

Police responded around 1:30 p.m. to the crash on 49th Street West and Knox Avenue South. According to officers, a teen boy suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when he struck by a vehicle at the intersection. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Officers say there is no sign of impairment.