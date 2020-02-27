Boy, 7, in critical condition after bus stop crash in St. Paul, Minnesota

article

A pickup truck hit a 7-year-old boy as he was crossing the intersection to get on a school bus in St. Paul, Minnesota early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders said the pickup truck was driving south on South Robert Street when it struck the boy as he was crossing the intersection with East Robert Street with two other students to get to the school bus.

Linders said the boy, identified as Ramadan Ahmed Wailye, is in critical, but stable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 59-year-old St. Paul man, remained at the scene. He is cooperating with police. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Linders reminded drivers of the importance of watching out for kids.

“We’re all in this city together so just keeping your eyes wide open, your head on a swivel and following the law is critically important as we learned this morning," he said.

No arrests have been made. The crash remains under investigation.