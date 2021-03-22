Boy, 6, killed after unsupervised kids find handgun in Moorhead apartment

A 6-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota boy died of a gunshot wound Sunday night after police say a group of unsupervised kids found a gun.

At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on the 400 block of Sunrise Circle in Moorhead for a reported gunshot injury, according to the Moorhead Police Department. When they arrived, they found the boy dead inside the apartment.

Police said several unsupervised children found a handgun inside the apartment and at some point, the victim was shot. The gun was recovered inside the apartment.

The victim’s family was notified, and the other children that were present are safe, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.