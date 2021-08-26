Family: Boy, 10, shot in Minneapolis in April now breathing on his own

article

A young boy, who was shot in the head in Minneapolis earlier this year, is showing more signs of progress amid his recovery process.

According to social media posts from his grandmother, Ladavionne Garrett, Jr. is now breathing on his own, has blinked his eyes, and was able to swallow in recent days.

Ladavionne was shot on April 30 while riding in a vehicle with his parents near the intersection of N 35th Avenue and Morgan Avenue North. Since then, he's been receiving treatment and faced multiple surgeries.

The 10-year-old boy was one of three young children shot in the head in Minneapolis within the span of several weeks. Aniya Allen, 6, and Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, both died from their injuries.

Earlier this month, authorities announced a $180,000 reward for information that will lead to arrests in the shootings of the three children. Tips can be called in at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.