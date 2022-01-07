Expand / Collapse search

Request to delay state trial for 3 ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors and defense attorneys for the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are asking a judge to postpone their state trial. 

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are set to go on trial on March 7 on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Both sides filed a request Friday to have the state trial postponed, saying it is unknown how long the federal trial will last.

Trial for 3 ex-officers charged in George Floyd's death delayed to 2022

The trial for the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is being postponed until March 2022 to allow the federal case against the ex-officers to proceed first, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled Thursday.

They are asking Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill for an informal conference to set a new trial date.

All three former officers are facing federal charges for allegedly depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights during his deadly arrest. Their federal trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 20.