'Boogaloo Bois' member federally charged with firing on 3rd Precinct during Minneapolis riots

A member of the anti-government extremist group the “Boogaloo Bois” is facing federal charges for allegedly firing 13 shots at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct during the civil unrest over the death of George Floyd in May.

Ivan Harrison Hunter, 26, of Boerne, Texas is charged with one count of participating in a riot, U.S. District Attorney for Minnesota Erica MacDonald announced Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, in late May, the FBI initiated an investigation into members of the Boogaloo Bois based on information that members were “discussing committing crimes of violence and were maintaining an armed presence on the streets of Minneapolis during the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.”

Boogaloo Bois are described in the criminal complaint as “a loosely-connected group of individuals who espouse violent anti-government sentiments. The term ‘Boogaloo’ references an impending second civil war in the U.S. and is associated with violent uprisings against the government.”

The federal charges allege Hunter traveled from Texas to Minneapolis between May 27 and May 28 intending to participate in a riot. Federal agents reviewed a video from May 28 which showed Hunter discharging 13 rounds from an AK-47-style semiautomatic rifle into the Third Precinct while there were still some people inside the building.

Upon returning to Texas, Hunter allegedly made statements on social media describing the violence he engaged in while in Minneapolis, according to the criminal complaint.

On June 3, officers in Austin pulled over a pickup truck for numerous traffic violations. Hunter was one of the occupants of the vehicle. He was sitting in the front seat wearing a tactical vest with six loaded magazines for an AK-47. Officers found three semi-automatic rifles in the backseat of the truck, a loaded pistol in plain view next to the driver’s seat and another loaded pistol in the center console.

Several days later, federal agents learned Hunter was affiliated online with another Boogaloo Bois member who was charged in California with murdering a federal officer.

Hunter was arrested in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday and made his first appearance in federal court on Thursday.