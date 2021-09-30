'Boogaloo Boi' pleads guilty to firing rifle at Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct during 2020 riots

A Texas man who federal authorities say was involved with the anti-government group known as the "Boogaloo Bois" has pleaded guilty to a federal riot charge on Thursday for his part in firing shots at the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct during riots after the death of George Floyd.

Ivan Hunter, 27, was arrested in Texas on June 3, days after investigators say he was in Minneapolis, armed with a rifle.

On May 28, 2020, the FBI says they captured video of Hunter firing 13 rounds from a semi-automatic, AK-47-styled rifle. At that point, investigators say looters had already stormed the police station along Lake Street and were likely still inside the building.

After firing shots, according to the complaint, the shooter is seen high-fiving another person and yelling, "Justice for Floyd!"

Using Facebook photos, and with help from another defendant who cooperated with investigators, the FBI was able to identify Hunter as the gunman.

Agents also found a Facebook post by Hunter that read: "Protesters shoot back" and "Tbh [to be honest] I don't expect to be here next year."

The precinct ultimately burned down in the ensuing hours on May 28.

In Texas, Hunter was pulled over in a vehicle with two other people. Inside the vehicle, they found three semiautomatic rifles and Hunter had six loaded magazines for an AK-47-styled rifle strapped to a tactical vest he was wearing.

Federal prosecutors say it was later learned Hunter was affiliated online with a man charged with the murder of a Federal Protective Service Officer in California.