Boil water advisory issued for north Minneapolis after water main break

The City of Minneapolis has issued a boil water advisory for an area of north Minneapolis that was impacted by a large water main break Monday night.

The city says customers in the impacted area – Third Street North from Lowry Avenue to 26th Avenue and Fourth Street North from 29th to 26th Avenue – should boil their water for three minutes before using it for cooking or drinking.

This advisory is in effect until the city determines water is safe to drink. In the meantime, Minneapolis is working on destructing bottled water to those in the impacted area.

This boil water advisory is in response to a "significant water main break" on the 2900 block of Second Street North, which crews are working to repair and restore service "as quickly as possible," a news release Tuesday said. Water service remains down in the area around Second Street North, east to the Mississippi River between Lowry and 24th avenues while the water main is repaired.

An estimate of the outage duration is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, some may see yellow, brown or rust-colored water. According to the city, "This occurs when mineral deposits in iron pipes are disturbed. While it may have an unpleasant appearance, the water is safe to drink, cook, wash with and use. Check it hourly by running the cold water tap located in the lowest point in your home. Run it for two to three minutes each time."

"Once the water runs clear, flush the pipes in your home by running all cold water taps for a few minutes. Avoid doing laundry or using hot water until the water runs clear," the city says.



