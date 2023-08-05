Body recovered while searching Bald Eagle Lake for missing man

Authorities say they recovered a body Friday night while searching a lake in White Bear Township for a missing man.

Ramsey County crews have been searching Bald Eagle Lake, just north of White Bear Lake, since 8 p.m. on Wednesday after witnesses said a man jumped off a pontoon boat to retrieve something from the water, went under, and didn't resurface.

While crews searched on Friday night, a body was recovered from the water around 7 p.m., according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office. The deceased person has since been transferred to the county medical examiner’s office for identification.

Steve Linders of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office told FOX 9 on Thursday the man they were searching for was 62-year-old Mark Lowell. Authorities did not say whether the human remains found were of the missing person.