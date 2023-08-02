Search for missing man underway at Bald Eagle Lake in White Bear Township

Search crews are combing a lake in White Bear Township for a missing man on Wednesday night.

Ramsey County crews responded to Bald Eagle Lake, just north of White Bear Lake, around 8 p.m. for the report of a man who had gone underwater in the lake and hadn't resurfaced.

Water Patrol boats were launched a short time later and search efforts were ongoing as of 9 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.