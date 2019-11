Authorities removed a body from Bde Maka Ska early Tuesday morning.

The body was located around 7:30 a.m. near the channel that connects Bde Maka Ska and Lake of the Isles, according to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Rob Allen.

Allen said they do not know how long the body was in the lake or whether the death is suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.