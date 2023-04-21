Expand / Collapse search
Body of missing man pulled from St. Croix River

By
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 9
article

Pictured is Hai Quoc Nguyen, 31, of River Falls. (Credit Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - The body of a missing 31-year-old man was pulled from the St. Croix River in Wisconsin on Wednesday. 

The Hudson Police Department said officers responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. on April 19 for a possible body in the St. Croix River. Law enforcement agencies recovered human remains, which were identified as Hai Quoc Nguyen, 31, of River Falls.

Hai was reported missing after he was last seen on traffic cameras driving through Hudson around 9:25 p.m. on March 3. His vehicle was found later abandoned downtown with his personal belongings still inside, according to authorities.

The Hudson Police Department previously searched the river on April 8 with assistance from Northstar Search and Rescue and Wings of Hopes in an effort to locate Hai. 

Authorities did not say what led to his death. 

The Hudson Police Department, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office aided in the recovery. 