Body of 32-year-old missing swimmer found in Big Kandiyohi Lake

Update: The body of the 32-year-old swimmer was found early Wednesday morning.

A 32-year-old man went missing while swimming with friends on Big Kandiyohi Lake near Lake Lillian, Minnesota Sunday night.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the man went missing while swimming out of a boat just after 6:30 p.m.

A boater in the area tried to help the man, but they were unable to find him. He was not wearing a life vest.

Drowning and water-related accidents were abundant in Minnesota over the weekend, which set records for heat and is expected to continue through the week.

Sunday, a father died in a Fridley, Minnesota lake and a 9-year-old drowned in a North Mankato, Minnesota pool. Friday, a boy was found at the bottom of the pool at North Commons Park in Minneapolis.