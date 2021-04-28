Body found in culvert in Castle Rock Township, Minnesota

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found in a culvert in Castle Rock Township, Minnesota.

According to authorities, a passerby found the body around 9 a.m. in a culvert under a field approach about one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and 255th Street West.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 39-year-old Manuel Mandujano of Minneapolis. The examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dakota County Sheriff's Office at (651)438-4727 or by sending in an anonymous tip at this link.