Body found on Hiawatha Golf Course in Minneapolis spurs investigation

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered by a dog walker at the Hiawatha Golf Course in Minneapolis on Friday morning.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, around 8:30 a.m., Minneapolis Park Police responded to the golf course after a person walking their dog discovered the deceased person.

The body was found where Minnehaha Creek and Lake Hiawatha meet, authorities said.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol is investigating the incident.