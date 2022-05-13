Expand / Collapse search
Body believed to be missing Mankato woman found in swamp

By Melissa Turtinen
Published 
Mankato
FOX 9
article

Nyawuor James Chuol went missing on April 25. (Mankato PD / Supplied)

(FOX 9) - A body believed to be that of a Mankato woman reported missing nearly three weeks ago was found in a swamp Friday morning, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said. 

The sheriff's office was searching with cadaver dogs on a farm site in the Eagle Lake area, north of Highway 14, Friday morning, a news release said. A citizen in a canoe found a body in the southwest corner of a swamp.

The body is believed to be 30-year-old Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 p.m. on April 25. 

The body was found in an area adjacent to the primary search area for Chuol, with the sheriff's office noting it's unknown if the recent severe storms contributed to the discovery of the body. 

Authorities previously said they did not believe foul play was involved in Chuol's disappearance. Family members said Chuol had struggled with her mental health, but she seemed to be doing better. 

Chuol immigrated to the United States from South Sudan and graduated from North Park University. She was working at a book-making factory, her family said. 

This is a developing story. 