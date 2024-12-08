Body believed to be missing Cannon Falls man found in Cannon River

article

The Brief Authorities recovered a body they believe is the 60-year-old Cannon Falls man who went missing last week. Officials say the body will be officially identified by the medical examiner's office. The body was recovered from the Cannon River, downhill from the missing man's home.



Law enforcement announced the recovery of a body believed to be a 60-year-old Cannon Falls man who went missing on Dec. 2.

What we know

Officers were called around 8:10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, to a report of a missing man on Larkspur Lane, a short road off County 17 Boulevard, on the northeastern edge of the city.

Police were told the man left his home to take his dog for a walk in the woods. The dog returned home, but the man did not, according to a news release from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the missing man as Christopher Dobson, 60, of Cannon Falls.

READ MORE: Crews searching woods in Cannon Falls for missing man

The Cannon Falls Fire Department then found a body in the Cannon River on Saturday, Dec. 7 at about 2:20 p.m.

Authorities say the body was found in about five feet of water on the south side of the river, downhill from the man's home.

The body's official identification is expected to come from the medical examiner's office.

What we don't know

An official cause of death has not yet been released.