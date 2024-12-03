Crews searching woods in Cannon Falls for missing man

The Brief Search efforts resumed Tuesday morning in Cannon Falls for a 60-year-old man who went missing while walking his dog in a wooded area​. Despite authorities tracking footprints through the woods and along the Cannon River, the man remains missing​. Police are asking members of the public not to search on their own for the man, saying it could hinder official efforts.



Search efforts in Cannon Falls for a man reported missing in a wooded area resumed Tuesday morning.

What we know

Officers were called around 8:10 p.m. on Monday to the report of a missing man on Larkspur Lane, a short road off County 17 Boulevard, on the northeastern edge of the city.

The missing person, a 60-year-old man, had left home to take his dog on a walk in the woods and hadn't returned home.

Police were able to follow the footprints into the woods but could not find the man. With the freezing temperatures overnight, additional crews were called in to assist with the search.

Crews were able to follow the man's tracks through the woods and along the Cannon River.

Cannon Falls Fire Department, Cannon Falls Ambulance, Goodhue County and Dakota County Sheriff’s Offices, Minnesota State Patrol, Randolph and Miesville Fire Departments and the Dakota County Special Operations Team all joined the search efforts.

What's next?

However, as of 2:20 a.m., the man had not been found. Search efforts were suspended overnight and were expected to resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police are not asking for help from the public. Officers say anyone who tries to assist with the search will only hinder their efforts.