Bob Dylan's 80th birthday to be honored with yearlong celebration in Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Bob Dylan performs as part of a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA / AP Images)

(FOX 9) - Born May 24, 1941 "with a name that means nothing and an age that means less," Bob Dylan will be honored in Minnesota with a yearlong celebration for his 80th birthday, including a variety of "Dylan-esque" events, organizers announced Monday. 

"The Year of Dylan" will kick off on May 24th, the Minnesotan’s 80th birthday, with the ground-breaking for a monument honoring the legend at his alma matter of Hibbing High School, according to a news release. 

Festivities will continue throughout the year highlighted by the 2021 Duluth Dylan Fest from May 22-30, a Dylan-themed Mesabi Trail Bike Tour on July 31, a 30th anniversary celebration for KUMD’s Highway 61 radio show in October, and Zoom talks and concerts throughout the year, before culminating with a closing event on May 24th 2021 to celebrate Dylan's 81st birthday. 