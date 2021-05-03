Bob Dylan's 80th birthday to be honored with yearlong celebration in Minnesota

article

Born May 24, 1941 "with a name that means nothing and an age that means less," Bob Dylan will be honored in Minnesota with a yearlong celebration for his 80th birthday, including a variety of "Dylan-esque" events, organizers announced Monday.

"The Year of Dylan" will kick off on May 24th, the Minnesotan’s 80th birthday, with the ground-breaking for a monument honoring the legend at his alma matter of Hibbing High School, according to a news release.

Festivities will continue throughout the year highlighted by the 2021 Duluth Dylan Fest from May 22-30, a Dylan-themed Mesabi Trail Bike Tour on July 31, a 30th anniversary celebration for KUMD’s Highway 61 radio show in October, and Zoom talks and concerts throughout the year, before culminating with a closing event on May 24th 2021 to celebrate Dylan's 81st birthday.