Boar's Head listeria recall: MN shops that sold meat linked to outbreak

Health officials have identified 67 stores in Minnesota that sold Boar's Head deli meats, which have been linked to a nationwide outbreak of listeria, including Target, Fresh Thyme, Kowalski's, and Jerry's locations.

What we know

In July, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Boar's Head had recalled about 7 million pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry products after tests by the Maryland Department of Health found liverwurst samples that tested positive for listeria.

The recall affected 71 products made between May 10, 2024 and July 29, 2024, with "sell by" dates between July 19, 2024 and Oct. 17, 2024.

Who was affected?

As of late August, there had been 57 reported illnesses across 18 states, including Minnesota, connected to the outbreak. A total of nine people have died as a result of the outbreak.

While no deaths have been reported in Minnesota, one lawsuit was filed in August over the outbreak. A Coon Rapids woman claimed in federal court that she consumed some tainted meat while in Florida, and the ensuing illness put the life of her unborn child at risk.

Locations identified

The USDA identified grocery stores across the country that carried Boar's Head products, including 67 spots in Minnesota.

The list includes: