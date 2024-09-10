Boar's Head listeria recall: MN shops that sold meat linked to outbreak
(FOX 9) - Health officials have identified 67 stores in Minnesota that sold Boar's Head deli meats, which have been linked to a nationwide outbreak of listeria, including Target, Fresh Thyme, Kowalski's, and Jerry's locations.
What we know
In July, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Boar's Head had recalled about 7 million pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry products after tests by the Maryland Department of Health found liverwurst samples that tested positive for listeria.
The recall affected 71 products made between May 10, 2024 and July 29, 2024, with "sell by" dates between July 19, 2024 and Oct. 17, 2024.
Who was affected?
As of late August, there had been 57 reported illnesses across 18 states, including Minnesota, connected to the outbreak. A total of nine people have died as a result of the outbreak.
While no deaths have been reported in Minnesota, one lawsuit was filed in August over the outbreak. A Coon Rapids woman claimed in federal court that she consumed some tainted meat while in Florida, and the ensuing illness put the life of her unborn child at risk.
Locations identified
The USDA identified grocery stores across the country that carried Boar's Head products, including 67 spots in Minnesota.
The list includes:
- 5th Ave Market, 201 5th Ave N, Minneapolis
- Brianno's Deli Italia, 2280 Cliff Rd, Eagan
- Brothers Meats & Seafood, 13545 Grove Drive, Maple Grove
- Duffs Meats, 1223 Vermillion St, Hastings
- Emily Meats, 39990 State Hwy 6, Emily
- Fresh Thyme Dept 44, 40 2nd Street S, Waite Park
- Fresh Thyme Dept 44, 24 30th Ave SE, Minneapolis
- Fresh Thyme Dept 44, 115 16th Ave NW, Rochester
- Fresh Thyme Dept 44, 14100 Highway 13 S, Savage
- Fresh Thyme Dept 44, 15760 32nd Ave N, Plymouth
- Fresh Thyme Dept 44, 955 County Road E E, Vadnais Heights
- Fresh Thyme FS Dept, 4840 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park
- Fresh Thyme FS Dept, 14880 Florence Trail, Apple Valley
- Fresh Thyme FS Dept, 2100 W 80th 1/2 St, Bloomington
- Jerry's Foods Edina Meat, 5101 Vernon Ave S, Edina
- Jerry's Foods Woodbury Deli Dept, 7760 Hargis Pkwy, Woodbury
- Jerry's Foods E.P. Deli, 9625 Anderson Lake Pkwy, Eden Prairie
- Jerry's Foods Edina Deli, 5215 Vernon Ave S, Edina
- Kowalski's Excelsior Dairy Dept, 440 Water St, Excelsior
- Kowalski's Eagan Dairy, 1646 Diffley Rd, Eagan
- Kowalski's Grand Dairy, 1261 Grand Ave, St. Paul
- Kowalski's Shoreview Deli, 441 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
- Kowalski's Edina Deli, 324 Southdale Center, Edina
- Kowalski's Eden Prairie Meat Dept, 16500 W. 78th St, Eden Prairie
- Kowalski's Lyndale Deli Dept, 5327 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
- Kowalski's Oak Park Heights Deli Dept, 5801 Neal Ave N, Oak Park Heights
- Kowalski's Parkway Deli Dept, 5615 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
- Kowalski's Uptown Deli, 2440 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
- Kowalski's White Bear Lake Deli Dept, 4391 South Lake Ave, White Bear Lake
- Kowalski's Woodbury Deli Dept, 8505 Valley Creek Rd, Woodbury
- Layline, 301 Water St, Excelsior
- Len's Family Foods, 101 Owens St N, Stillwater
- M. Royal Foods-Deli Dept, 1600 Woodland Ave, Duluth
- Meats, 478 W Main St, Anoka
- Open Systems Intl, 4101 Arrowhead Dr, Medina
- Orono Market, 2380 W Wayzata Blvd, Long Lake
- Premier Meats & Seafood, 306 N Tower Rd, Fergus Falls
- Runyon's, 107 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis
- Sun Street Breads, 4600 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis
- Target Apple Valley, 2390 15560 Pilot Knob Rd, Apple Valley
- Target Apple Valley N, 643 15150 Cedar Ave, Apple Valley
- Target Blaine, 1832 1500 109th Ave NE, Blaine
- Target Burnsville, 2340 810 County Road 42 W, Burnsville
- Target Champlin, 1831 11990 Business Park Blvd, Champlin
- Target Chaska, 1352 111 Pioneer Trl, Chaska
- Target Edina, 2313 7000 York Ave S, Edina
- Target Fridley, 2200 755 53rd Ave NE, Fridley
- Target Hwy 7, 2189 8900 MN-7, St. Louis Park
- Target Lakeville, 1484 18275 Kenrick Ave, Lakeville
- Target Lino Lakes, 1448 749 Apollo Dr, Lino Lakes
- Target Maple Grove, 2193 Target Maple Grove 2193, Maple Grove
- Target Midway, 2229 1300 University Ave W, St. Paul
- Target Minnetonka, 1356 4848 County Rd 101, Minnetonka
- Target Monticello, 2180 1447 E 7th St, Monticello
- Target Otsego, 2456 1580 87th St NE, Otsego
- Target Plymouth, 664 4175 Vinewool Ln N, Plymouth
- Target Richfield, 2300 6445 Richfield Pkwy, Richfield
- Target Rochester N, 1351 3827 Marketplace Dr NW, Rochester
- Target Rochester S, 2321 4611 Maine Ave SE, Rochester
- Target Rogers, 1456 21615 S Diamond Lake Rd, Rogers
- Target Roseville, 2101 1515 County Rd B W, Roseville
- Target Savage, 1833 14333 Hwy 13, Savage
- Target Shoreview, 619 3800 Lexington Ave N, Shoreview
- Target West St. Paul, 2046 1750 Robert St S, West St. Paul
- Target Woodbury, 2406 449 Commerce Dr, Woodbury
- Victual, 124 W Main St, Crosby
- Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe, 902 7th St NW, Rochester