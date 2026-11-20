Royce Lewis traded to Dodgers for pitcher Bobby Miller, prospect: Report
(FOX 9) - Former Minnesota Twins No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis is headed to Los Angeles after the Twins made a trade for pitching help and a prospect for their system.
Royce Lewis traded
Dig deeper:
Minnesota moved Lewis before the deadline to decide whether to keep arbitration-eligible players.
The club also did not tender Bailey Ober and Trevor Larnach.
Big picture view:
As part of the deal, Minnesota will receive Bobby Miller, a right-handed pitcher, and Francisco Espinoza, a 19-year-old minor league catcher/first baseman.
The backstory:
Lewis, 27, entered the MLB as the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, but has had trouble staying healthy since then.
In 2026, Lewis had 105 hits and 15 home runs in 125 games — the most he has played in a single season.
The Source: MLB reports.