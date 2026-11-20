The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins after a reported traded. Minnesota will receive pitcher Bobby Miller and 19-year-old minor league catcher/first baseman Francisco Espinoza in the deal. The former top prospect has had trouble with his health during his career, but played 125 games in 2026 and finished with 105 hits and 15 home runs.



Former Minnesota Twins No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis is headed to Los Angeles after the Twins made a trade for pitching help and a prospect for their system.

Royce Lewis traded

Dig deeper:

Minnesota moved Lewis before the deadline to decide whether to keep arbitration-eligible players.

The club also did not tender Bailey Ober and Trevor Larnach.

Big picture view:

As part of the deal, Minnesota will receive Bobby Miller, a right-handed pitcher, and Francisco Espinoza, a 19-year-old minor league catcher/first baseman.

The backstory:

Lewis, 27, entered the MLB as the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, but has had trouble staying healthy since then.

In 2026, Lewis had 105 hits and 15 home runs in 125 games — the most he has played in a single season.