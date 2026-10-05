Recent Edina shootings leave residents angry, frightened

The Brief About 200 people filled Edina City Hall on Monday night for a community conversation after recent shootings. Police said shootings at Yancy Park in July and outside Our Lady of Grace Church involved Somali teenagers and young adults as victims or those responsible for pulling the trigger. Edina police said they added extra patrols in city parks and mobile cameras, and people who did not speak Monday can address the City Council on Tuesday night.



A packed meeting at Edina City Hall showed how unsettled residents in the west metro suburb are after recent shootings in the city.

Residents press for answers at City Hall

What we know:

Monday night at Edina City Hall, city leaders held a community conversation to try to put residents' minds at ease.

About 200 people attended, with Edina police, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Hennepin County sheriff, Hennepin County Attorney's Office and the FBI.

Residents used the meeting to describe how the shootings have changed everyday places in the city. "I don't go shopping at the Lunds to get shot at, and I don't work out to get shot at," said Mike Rohlfsen, an Edina resident.

Another resident described the mood this way: "As a resident of Edina, I am angry frightened and extremely frustrated with the current events and how they are affecting our community," said Kirk Aadalen,

‘Every year it seems to get worse’

The backstory:

Community members said they want to know what is being done about several recent shootings in Edina, including one at Yancy Park in July and another outside Our Lady of Grace Church. Police said both involved Somali teenagers and young adults as either victims or suspects.

In the shooting outside the church, police said investigators collected 55 shell casings and more than half a dozen cell phones. Police also said many witnesses would not cooperate.

How police and leaders responded

What they're saying:

Edina police said they added extra patrols in city parks, brought in mobile cameras and joined the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Violent Crime Reduction Unit to work with other law enforcement agencies in the region.

City leaders said the violence is not just an Edina problem, it is not new and will take help from the wider community to solve it.

"The level of this kind of violence is shocking and that's exactly why we are here to talk about it because it's important that people understand that and that people start to activate and help us out," said police chief Todd Milburn.

The mayor urged residents not to lose sight of the city as officials work to find who is responsible.

"Let's find out who did something wrong and prosecute them, but let's not let that community cohesion slip away from us in the process," said Jim Hovland.

Some attendees worried that singling out the Somali community could paint an entire group with a broad brush.

"The community is here. The community is helping out. They are not dormant. And we understand these youth need all the help they can get and we are giving them and meeting them where they are," said Hassanen Mohamed, executive director of the Minnesota Somali Community Center.

Others at the meeting said more needs to be done to make sure the community is safe for everyone.

"What we tolerate in our presence becomes the standard. Doing is greater than talking. We don't need more politicians apologists or ideologues. What we need is leadership and conviction," said Jared Scribner, an Edina resident.

What's next:

Monday night's meeting lasted about two hours.

People who were not able to speak can bring their concerns to Tuesday night's City Council meeting.