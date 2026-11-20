The Brief On Nov. 20, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined the Federal Trade Commission and 30 attorneys general in a federal lawsuit against Dollar General. The suit says Dollar General routinely charged shoppers more at the register than the prices shown on shelves, tags and ads, costing consumers millions of dollars. Minnesota shoppers who believe Dollar General did not honor advertised shelf prices can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined a federal lawsuit against Dollar General on Nov. 20, saying the retailer routinely charged shoppers more than advertised.

Why Minnesota joined the case

Local perspective:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined the Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan coalition of 30 attorneys general in the case.

According to the first amended complaint filed Nov. 20 in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Tennessee, Dollar General repeatedly mislabeled prices, overcharged shoppers and did not fix the problem despite broad corporate knowledge of the issue.

"It’s my job to protect Minnesotans’ wallets and help them afford their lives," said Ellison in a press release. "Minnesotans visit Dollar General’s stores every day believing it’s a place that they can stretch their hard-earned money to buy the things they need to get by. Dollar General has abused that trust by routinely overcharging them at the register despite promising lower prices, all in the name of padding their corporate profits. I’m joining with my fellow AGs and the FTC to put a stop to these unlawful pricing practices that are harming Minnesotans."

By the numbers:

According to the release, Dollar General is a Tennessee-based publicly traded company with more than 21,000 stores nationwide and at least 226 in Minnesota. Most of its Minnesota stores are in rural communities.

The suit says the company promoted itself as "America’s neighborhood general store" while promising lower prices on its website, app and print advertising, as well as on in-store price tags and shelf prices.

According to the complaint, those practices cost consumers millions of dollars in overcharges.

What the lawsuit could mean for shoppers

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit says Dollar General broke federal and state consumer protection laws, including Minnesota’s Prevention of Consumer Fraud Act and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Ellison joined a bipartisan group of attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.

What's next:

Ellison, the coalition and the Federal Trade Commission are asking the court to stop Dollar General’s pricing practices and award monetary relief, civil penalties and attorney fees, among other remedies.

Minnesotans who believe Dollar General charged them more than the advertised or shelf price are encouraged to file a complaint through the Attorney General’s Office online complaint form. They can also call 651-296-3353 in the metro area or 800-657-3787 in Greater Minnesota.