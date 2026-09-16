Edina shooting: $5k reward offered in Yancey Park gunfire case

The Brief The Edina First Responders Fund is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charging of the person or persons responsible for a shooting at Yancey Park on July 22. Officers arrived to find the shooter had already left, and no injuries were reported, but a nearby home was struck by gunfire. Anyone with information can contact the Edina Police Department by email or phone, and identities may remain confidential.



A $5,000 reward is now on the table for anyone with information about a shooting at an Edina park.

Yancey Park shooting

The Edina First Responders Fund is offering the reward in connection with a July 22 shooting at Yancey Park, hoping someone in the community will come forward with what they know.

What we know:

Edina Police were called to Yancey Park around 9 p.m. on July 22 after reports of shots fired, according to police. A large gathering of people was at the park at the time, but the shooter had already left the area before officers arrived. No injuries were reported, though the gunfire did strike a nearby home.

What they're saying:

"Gunfire in our community is unacceptable," said Lt. Ryan Schultz. "We have a group of experienced, skilled detectives actively investigating this case, but we also need help from those who may have witnessed the shooting or have information about those involved. Someone knows who committed this horrible act in our park, and we hope this reward will encourage someone to come forward."

The reward and how to help

What you can do:

The Edina First Responders Fund is offering $5,000 to anyone whose tip leads to the arrest and charging of the person or persons responsible. The fund serves as the sole judge of any disputes related to the reward, and any decision made on connected issues is final.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been publicly identified, and it remains unclear who fired the shots or what led to the shooting at the park that night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edina Police Department at EdinaPoliceTips@EdinaMN.gov or 952-826-1600 at any time. Identities may remain confidential. For more information about the Edina Police Department, visit EdinaMN.gov/Police.