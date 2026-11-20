The Brief Nearly 10 months after Alex Pretti was killed during Operation Metro Surge in January, the memorial where he died is still growing. After the midterm elections, Glam Doll Donuts began receiving about 1,500 to 2,000 letters with "I Voted" stickers from across the country. Caretakers say every sticker will be placed on the memorial, and the Whittier Alliance says people have talked about making permanent memorial there.



A memorial for Alex Pretti has become a nationwide place of remembrance, one sticker at a time.

How the sidewalk memorial kept growing

What we know:

The spot where Pretti was killed by federal ICE agents in January has become hallowed ground.

"It's become like a place of hope," said Teresa Fox, co-owner of Glam Doll Donuts. "It's always somber, but it's more loving and hopeful, I feel like these days just because of all of the outreach we've had across the country."

Fox said the feeling around the memorial has shifted as support has come in from well beyond Minnesota.

Local perspective:

After the midterm elections, people began posting their "I Voted" stickers on signs and lamp posts around the sidewalk tribute.

When Glam Doll Donuts offered its mailing address to people from out of town who wanted to send stickers, the shop was flooded with mail.

"They want Alex's family and, you know, his loved ones and just people to know that they didn't forget," said Fox.

Fox said Glam Doll has received about 1,500 to 2,000 letters, many with several "I Voted" stickers inside, from every state except Hawaii.

Why the tribute reached beyond Minnesota

What they're saying:

People across the country are sending "I Voted" stickers to honor Pretti, and the memorial has taken on a life of its own.

"I think that the stickers is just another example of the expansion of this place and of the energy and spirit of this place and bigger than this place. It's very potent and it's very powerful," said Julia Lopez-Kaley, a memorial caretaker.

Fox said the memorial has grown beyond what the people caring for it first expected, saying, "My life will never be the same. I'll never wake up and not think of this man every day of my life. Now it became like something bigger than we ever imagined."

Caretakers say every sticker that is sent in will be placed on the memorial at some point.

The Whittier Alliance says there have been talks about creating a more permanent memorial, but it is not clear what that would look like.