The Brief A viewer’s message to FOX 9 about a leaning utility pole in Minneapolis led to questions and an inspection Friday afternoon. The concern comes three months after a pole fell onto Kenny Green’s car in Hopkins in August and killed the 31-year-old. Xcel Energy said it plans to replace the Minneapolis pole mid-next week and notify affected residents about the outage needed for the work.



A leaning utility pole in the Seward neighborhood has people paying closer attention three months after a deadly pole failure in Hopkins.

How the concern reached FOX 9

Timeline:

Last week, FOX 9 aired a follow-up story about the lack of answers in Kenny Green’s death. Green, 31, died in August after a utility pole gave out and crashed onto his car in Hopkins.

Minutes later, a viewer sent FOX 9 a social media message with a photo of another leaning power pole.

"How long until this pole in Minneapolis falls and kills somebody?" the message read.

FOX 9 then went to the neighborhood and found the pole the viewer was talking about.

It is located at a busy intersection along East Franklin Avenue near 31st Avenue South.

Why this pole stood out

Why you should care:

Like the one in Hopkins, the pole is outside an apartment complex, has large transformers on top and is tilted. Google Street View shows the pole in Hopkins leaning as far back as 2019.

The pole is also leaning toward a bench below it.

Xcel plans to replace the pole

What they're saying:

On Friday afternoon, an Xcel Energy worker showed up and inspected the pole while on the phone with someone.

Shortly afterward, Xcel said it is moving ahead with a replacement.

What's next:

"We sent a crew out this afternoon to inspect the pole in question," Xcel said in a statement Friday night. "Given our observation, we plan to replace the pole mid-next week and will communicate with affected residents about the timeline and planned outage to perform that work."