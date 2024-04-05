I-35, I-494 interchange closing overnight in Bloomington, Richfield

article

The Interstate 35 and Interstate 494 interchange in Bloomington and Richfield will close overnight from the night of Monday, April 15, until the early morning of Tuesday, April 16.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said the closure is needed for crews to "pour the concrete deck for a new turbine bridge that will carry traffic from northbound I-35W to westbound I-494."

Also known as a "whirlpool interchange", a turbine bridge uses sweeping circles that take left-turning vehicles around to a right exit.

Drivers heading south on I-35W are told to use westbound I-494 to get to Penn Avenue and then head east on I-494 to get back on southbound I-35W.

Drivers heading north on I-35W may use eastbound I-494 to get to northbound Highway 77 and then to westbound Highway 62 as a detour.

MnDOT said the following lanes and ramps will be closed between 9 p.m. Monday, April 15 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 16:

Southbound I-35W will be reduced to one lane between 66th Street and I-494 in Richfield

Northbound I-35W will be reduced to one lane between 90th Street and I-494 in Bloomington

The ramp from westbound I-494 to southbound I-35W will be closed

The ramp from southbound I-35W to eastbound I-494 will be closed

The ramp from 82nd St. to northbound I-35W will be closed

The ramp from eastbound I-494 to northbound I-35W will be closed

The ramp from northbound I-35W to westbound I-494 will be closed

Officials are reminding the public that weather and other factors may impact scheduled construction and closures.

More information can be found on the MnDOT project website and real-time travel information can be found on the 511 map here.