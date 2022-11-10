Bloomington PD warns of 'gray death' fentanyl seized during search warrant

The Bloomington Police Department issued a warning to the public on Thursday for a "unique and dangerous form" of fentanyl resistant to Narcan that was found during a search warrant earlier this week.

Officers executed a search warrant on Nov. 8 on the 10300 block of Devonshire Circle as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the search, officers seized over 57 grams of suspected fentanyl, over 755 m-box fentanyl pills and a smaller amount of other suspected narcotics.

The amount of fentanyl recovered from the search was enough to kill 32,000 people, said Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges during a press conference Thursday.

Among the discovery, officers located "gray death," a form of fentanyl with a unique gray color that looks like rocks or mud. Police warn this form of fentanyl is resistant to Narcan. According to Hartford HealthCare in Connecticut, which issued a warning about the opioid in 2020, the gray death fentanyl is a mixture of synthetic opioids including carfentanil, a large-game tranquilizer.

"This is remarkably different than other fentanyl that has been recovered by our department," the Bloomington police said in a media statement.

"Gray death" has been found in other parts of the county in recent years, but this is the first it’s been in the City of Bloomington and possibly Minnesota, according to Hodges.

"Gray death is extremely disturbing to us," he added.

Jamie Lynn Jeener, 36, and Demetri Montoya, 30, were charged with first-degree sale of narcotics within 90 days and second-degree possession of narcotics in relation to the search warrant. They are both in custody at Hennepin County Jail.

Hodges expressed his frustration that Montoya was released from jail after being arrested just three weeks earlier with 13 warrants from three different counties.

"I don’t know what to do, but I can tell you in this city, we will lock him up as many times as we need to. I don’t care if we have to lock him up 100 times. This aspect (the police) of the criminal justice system is going to continue to do its job," he said.

Bloomington Police say they don’t know who the supplier is for the drugs or where this form of fentanyl is originating from.

In 2022, Bloomington had 70 overdoses with 15 fatalities. In 2021 during the same time, the city only had six fatalities, according to Hodges.