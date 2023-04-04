‘Bloods’ gang member sentenced to 36.5 years for ‘deadly shootout’ in June 2020

A Richfield man has been charged for his involvement in a shootout in north Minneapolis on June 14, 2020, that killed one person, injured six other people, and resulted in more 100 shots fired from 12 different firearms.

Desean James Solomon, 32, has been sentenced to a 438-month prison term for murder after being convicted on March 10, 2023, following a jury trial, according to an announcement from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

In the statement, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the known Bloods gang member had a lengthy criminal history prior to the altercation.

"This was a horrific, chaotic scene and I am grateful for a strong investigation that allowed us to hold Mr. Solomon accountable for this violence," Moriarty said in a statement.

According to the criminal complaint, a Bloods gang member known as "Skits" robbed a man inside the Broadway Pub at 200 Broadway Avenue Northeast.

Video shows the robbery victim going into the bathroom at the pub and a short time later being thrown out of the bathroom.

Solomon and two others exit the bathroom, and a little later surveillance footage shows Solomon on 2nd Street North, near Broadway, firing a handgun to the south, according to charges.

Additional surveillance video shows the murder victim getting into a vehicle traveling south, then turning around to pass by Solomon’s vehicle, when Solomon gets out of his vehicle and begins firing a 9mm handgun multiple times at the victim. The victim is struck in the head by a 9mm bullet, according to charges.

The victim was transported to Hennepin Healthcare prior to police arrival and died after arriving at the hospital.