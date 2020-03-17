Blood centers make desperate plea for donors as schools, businesses cancel blood drives

article

Many are worried about blood shortage as blood drives are getting canceled over concerns surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Memorial Blood Centers of St. Paul said 23 blood drives were canceled as schools close and businesses restrict access amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is making a desperate plea for donors to come to one of their 10 donor centers across the state.They are also working to keep donors safe from COVID-19. Minnesota currently has at least 50 cases of COVID-19 in more than a dozen counties.

“We can make it safe for you to come and donate blood,” said Jed Gorlin, medical director for Memorial Blood Centers. “We’re keeping distance between donors; we’re keeping distance between donor chairs.”

The organization said they do not want donors to come in if they are exhibiting any signs of illness. Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health made new guidelines, reminding residents to stay home if they feel sick. Officials said that if you are sick, stay home for at least seven days and at least three days without a fever (without fever-reducing medication.)

If you are feeling healthy and well and meet the general eligibility guidelines to donate blood, you can schedule your donation at mbc.org.