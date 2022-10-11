Blink-182 North American reunion tour starts in St. Paul

article

Blink-182 is going on tour, with the band's first stop on their North American leg at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The tour is a reunion of band members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, who haven't played together in nearly 10 years. The tour kicks off in March 2023 and goes through February 2024.

Blink-182 will also drop their new single "Edging'' on Friday. The song marks the first time in a decade Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker have been in the studio together.

The band will play Xcel Energy Center with Turnstile on May 4. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, on the band's website.

Blink-182's tour begins in Latin America on March 11, with a show in Tijuana, Mexico. The North American leg of the tour begins with the St. Paul tour date, and includes other stops in the Midwest, including Chicago and Detroit. Blink will then head to Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The band got its start nearly 30 years ago when they began playing music in a garage in San Diego. They've since sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.