Search underway in Blaine for woman who disappeared nearly 30 years ago

New information has led authorities to search a Blaine park on Monday for the body of a woman last seen nearly 30 years ago.

Tamara Colleen Bradley vanished on Sept. 30, 1994, and authorities who investigated her disappearance say they suspected foul play. She was last seen leaving her job in Minneapolis, and on Oct. 4, 1994, her 1988 silver Buick Century was found with her nowhere around.

But the search for her remains might have a new lead.

According to Blaine Police Department detectives, two weeks ago they received a tip with information regarding the possible location of Bradley’s remains.

Along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Crime Scene Team and the Anoka County Crime Scene Unit, Blaine officials conducted a search of the northern area of Laddie Lake Park beginning around 7 a.m. on Monday. As of noon, nothing had yet been located, a press release said.

Earlier in the year, Bradley’s family and Federal Foam Technologies, Bradley's former workplace, created a $10,000 reward for new information that would both shed light on her disappearance and lead to her discovery. The reward is currently valid until June 30, 2024, or when it is claimed.

Blaine police have said the search for Bradley has always remained an open case and has been reexamined several times in the past with no success.