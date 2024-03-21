Tamara Bradley: $10,000 reward for information on woman missing for 30 years

article

Loved ones are partnering with a local manufacturing company to bring new light to the case of a woman who went missing under suspicious circumstances 30 years ago.

Tamara Colleen Bradley vanished on Sept. 30, 1994, and authorities say they suspect foul play. She was last seen leaving her job in Minneapolis. Her vehicle, a 1998 silver Buick Century, was found on Oct. 4, 1994.

The new $10,000 reward is valid until June 30, 2024, or before then if it is claimed earlier, according to a statement sent by Bradley's family. The hope is that the reward will spur people who know the circumstances around Bradley's disappearance to share what they know and where her remains are located.

The reward is being offered by the CEO & President of Federal Foam Technologies, Bradley's former workplace. It will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be split among qualifying claims if multiple come forward. It must be claimed by an individual, not by any trust or entity, and the claimant must provide identification and contact information. The reward will not be given to anyone anonymous or anyone who was in any way involved in Tamara's disappearance.

The missing person bulletin from the Minnesota BCA describes Bradley as a 5-foot-4 white woman weighing about 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She also had pierced ears, a surgical scar on her pinky finger from reattachment, surgical scars on both knees, a surgical scar on her jaw, a partial plate in her mouth and a mole on her left upper lip. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and athletic shoes with light reflectors on the back.

The Blaine Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation and can be contacted at 763-785-6168.