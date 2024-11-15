Helicopter crashes at Blaine airport, pilot injured: Authorities

A helicopter crash at an airport in Blaine resulted in its pilot being treated for injuries on Friday evening.

What we know

Blaine air traffic control reported the crash at the Blaine airport, located at 8891 Airport Rd NE, around 4:52 p.m.

One man was the lone occupant at the time, and he is now being treated for injuries that are non-fatal.

Blaine, Spring Lake Park and Mounds View fire departments responded to the scene.

What we don’t know

The cause of the crash is unknown at this point.