Black Sheep Pizza closes St. Paul location

After 11 years, Black Sheep Pizza has closed its St. Paul location.

On April 29 the restaurant posted on Facebook it was closed, citing "COVID, bike lanes, and shortages" but did not expand further on the reasons it closed its doors.

"The time has come to close our St. Paul door," the post said. "We loved every minute and our hearts are sore."

There are still two other Black Sheep locations, both in Minneapolis, on Washington Avenue North and on Nicollet Avenue South.

"We are sad, but it's not goodbye," the post said. "Please visit us in Minneapolis for some great Black Sheep Pizza pie."

The restaurant also thanked its customers for the many years of support. Comments on the Facebook post included those sharing their disappointment that the restaurant closed to those recommending Black Sheep open another St. Paul location.