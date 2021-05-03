Expand / Collapse search

Black bear sightings reported in Ramsey County

By Allie Johnson
Published 
Vadnais Heights
FOX 9

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says there were several sightings of a bear in two different cities on Monday. 

The bear sightings were reported in Vadnais Heights and North Oaks. 

Black bears more common in northern Minnesota, but it is not unusual anymore to see bears in the Twin Cities as their range expands more south. In Woodbury last week, a black bear was sighted eating out of bird feeders in some residents’ backyards. 

BEAR WEEK: Black bear range expanding south in Minnesota

Black bears are one of nature's more adaptable animals and hunger is most often their main motivator. Bears have the best sense of smell in the forest, which means a bear will range far and wide if food can be found.

The sheriff’s office says to call 911 if you see a bear in your area.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says homeowners should check their property for food sources that could attract bears. The DNR recommends removing or securing attractants such as birdseed, garbage, livestock feed or compost to avoid conflict with hungry bears. 

More tips on living with bears can be found here