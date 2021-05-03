Black bear sightings reported in Ramsey County

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says there were several sightings of a bear in two different cities on Monday.

The bear sightings were reported in Vadnais Heights and North Oaks.

Black bears more common in northern Minnesota, but it is not unusual anymore to see bears in the Twin Cities as their range expands more south. In Woodbury last week, a black bear was sighted eating out of bird feeders in some residents’ backyards.

The sheriff’s office says to call 911 if you see a bear in your area.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says homeowners should check their property for food sources that could attract bears. The DNR recommends removing or securing attractants such as birdseed, garbage, livestock feed or compost to avoid conflict with hungry bears.

More tips on living with bears can be found here.