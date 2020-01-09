Bitter cold, ice cause problems for firefighters fighting Eagan, Minnesota house fire

An Eagan, Minnesota family’s home is likely a total loss of after a fire early Thursday.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at a home on the 2900 block of Skyline Drive near County Highway 13. Eagan Fire Chief Mike Scott said when crews arrived, there were flames visible from the garage and heavy flames and smoke were visible from the home.

The two people inside the house got out safely.

A house on the 2900 block of Skyline Drive in Eagan, Minnesota is likely a total loss after an early morning fire. (FOX 9)

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, but the bitter cold did not make things any easier for the firefighters involved.

“We did have some problems,” Scott said. “The house is remote, off the main street, so we did have some problems with our truck in the small driveway and it actually slipped back on the ice a little bit the truck did, after we parked it.”

Scott said a couple of firefighters slipped and fell on the ice, but no one was injured.

Advertisement

He said the displaced residents are staying with family nearby.