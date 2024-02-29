Biden, Trump to visit southern border cities Thursday

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are both scheduled to make visits to southern border cities on Thursday.

Biden is set to visit Brownsville, Texas, and Trump will be visiting Eagle Pass, Texas, which is about 325 miles, or about a five-hour, 20-minute drive, apart.

Both cities are longtime Democratic strongholds, but Republicans are gaining, especially in the Eagle Pass area. Trump narrowed his margin of defeat more in Maverick County, home to Eagle Pass, than in Cameron County, where Brownsville is located.

Biden is expected to use his trip to talk about the importance of passing the Senate's bipartisan border security agreement, a White House official said, adding that the president will "reiterate his calls for Congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and to provide the funding needed for additional U.S. Border Patrol agents, more asylum officers, fentanyl detection technology and more."

This will be Biden’s second visit to the southern border since his presidency.

The president’s visit comes as a record number of migrants at the border in recent months has been a political liability for Biden.

Arrests for illegal crossings on the U.S. border with Mexico fell by half in January, from record highs in December to the third-lowest month of Biden’s presidency. But officials fear those figures could eventually rise again, particularly as the November presidential election nears.

Trump, who frequently visited the border as president, is again making immigration a signature campaign issue as he seeks to return to the White House in November.

