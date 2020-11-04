Bicyclist seriously injured in hit and run in Eagan, Minnesota

article

Police are investigating a hit and run after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Eagan, Minnesota.

According to police, the bicyclist was struck at about 1:45 p.m. near Wescott Road and Denmark Avenue. Police said the suspect vehicle did not stop after the collision. The vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored GM full size truck or SUV between the years 2014-2018. The vehicle's right mirror was broken off in the collision.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

If you have any information please call the Eagan police tip line at (651) 675-5799 or eaganpd@cityofeagan.com.