Authorities are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist dead Monday in Monticello, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Peterbilt semi truck with a dump trailer was exiting Westbound I-94 onto the ramp to go Northbound Highway 25 when it struck a bicyclist at the intersection. The highway will be closed for a period of time.

