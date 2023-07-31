Benton County crash leaves one dead, one in jail
BENTON COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Benton County say one person is dead and another is in jail following a crash involving a pedestrian and a suspected drunk driver.
The Sauk Rapids Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by the suspected drunk driver around 10:55 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Benton Driver North and 8th Street North.
Responding officers provided aid to the victim who was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.
The suspect, a 26-year-old, was arrested for driving under the influence and is currently in the Benton County Jail.