Expand / Collapse search

Benton County crash leaves one dead, one in jail

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

BENTON COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Benton County say one person is dead and another is in jail following a crash involving a pedestrian and a suspected drunk driver.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by the suspected drunk driver around 10:55 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Benton Driver North and 8th Street North. 

Responding officers provided aid to the victim who was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died. 

The suspect, a 26-year-old, was arrested for driving under the influence and is currently in the Benton County Jail. 