Benton County crash leaves one dead, one in jail

Authorities in Benton County say one person is dead and another is in jail following a crash involving a pedestrian and a suspected drunk driver.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by the suspected drunk driver around 10:55 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Benton Driver North and 8th Street North.

Responding officers provided aid to the victim who was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

The suspect, a 26-year-old, was arrested for driving under the influence and is currently in the Benton County Jail.