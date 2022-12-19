Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
7
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Steele County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

Beloved Como Zoo orangutan named Amanda has died

By Melissa Turtinen
Published 
Como Zoo
FOX 9
article

Amanda, a beloved orangutan at the Como Zoo, has died.  (Como Friends, Facebook)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Amanda, a beloved orangutan at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul, has died at age 46.

Amanda, one of the zoo's "most loved animals," was "humanely euthanized" on Saturday morning after a mass was discovered in her body that had caused chronic damage to her kidneys, Como Friends said in a Facebook post

"Unfortunately the mass, located within her lower abdomen, was determined to be difficult to remove and her prognosis for recovery and improvement was extremely poor. The difficult decision was made to humanly euthanize her," Como Friends said.

Amanda has been at the Como Zoo since she was 3 years old, arriving from the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. She was known for her large and playful personality, which she used to make connections to zoogoers. And she was the "subject of countless photographs capturing her exceptional beauty," Como Friends said. She was also known for her intelligence, love of painting and listening to music.  

"Amanda was curious, mischievous, engaging, and smart. We lost a beautiful soul", said Megan Elder, Como Zoo Primate Zookeeper, Orangutan Species Survival Coordinator, and International Orangutan Studbook Keeper. "It’s crushing for me, my co-workers, and all that knew her, cared for her, and loved her. It’s no exaggeration to say she inspired generations. It’s hard to imagine Como without her."

Amanda served as an ambassador for orangutans in the wild and orangutan conservation. Orangutans are critically endangered. 

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Monday declared the date Amanda the Orangutan Day in St. Paul in honor of the beloved animal. 

The median life expectancy of orangutans in zoos is 28 years, but orangutans are now living in to their 40s and 50s because of the evolving field of zoo medicine, which includes geriatric care.