Becker County investigating after man found shot dead

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement organizations, is investigating after a man was found shot dead in a car Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to a report that someone had been shot in the village of Pine Point around 6:38 p.m. Sunday night.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. A gray Pontiac G6 with White Earth license plate 22079 was seen leaving the area.

Currently, no suspects are in custody. The name of the victim will be released after completion of a medical examination.