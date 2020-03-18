Bear cub rescued from below freezing temps by Minnesota conservation officer

article

A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer rescued a black bear cub from below freezing temperatures.

The DNR said the conservation officer received a call from an Isanti County resident who found a bear cub whose mother had left it alone in the freezing cold for many hours.

The conservation officer determined the cub’s mother would not be able to care for it, so he rescued it and brought it to a wild animal hospital.

The DNR is reminding residents that with spring right around the corner, bears are leaving hibernation and becoming more visible. Although a conservation officer determined this bear cub needed human help, the general rule of thumb with orphaned animals is if you care, leave it.