Bde Maka Ska beach closed temporarily due to E. coli bacteria

With summer heat possibly reaching a peak this week, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) has temporarily closed Bde Maka Ska’s Thomas Beach due to bacteria, effective on Tuesday.

The closure comes after routine monitoring for lake water quality found that E. coli bacteria levels, often brought on by excessive heat, exceeded state-specified guidelines.

Lake Hiawatha Beach also remains closed for E. coli bacteria levels. The lake closed last year as well for the same reason.

There are currently no reports of any illness from swimmers at either beach, according to MPRB, however, the department proactively closes beaches if bacteria levels exceed state guidelines.

When the levels are within state guidelines again, the beaches will re-open. All other MPRB beaches are open and have acceptable bacteria levels.

That said, Tuesday afternoon, FOX 9 crews saw dozens of people still out swimming at the beach, despite the "beach closed" signs.