BCA says officer shot victim prior to self-inflicted gunshot death in NE Mpls

After previously identifying the name of the officer involved in a Northeast Minneapolis shooting Tuesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released further detail about what led up to the victim's death - including that the officer involved shot him before he took his own life.

The BCA confirmed the identity of the officer who discharged his weapon as Luke Rysavy, who has 19 months of law enforcement experience and fired his patrol pistol. He is now on standard administrative leave.

Previously the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of Brian Keith Bertram, 53, of Minneapolis, who died of a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head.

An initial investigation states that Minneapolis Police Officers responded to Bertram’s home Tuesday night after a 911 hang-up call.

After confirming there were people inside the home who were not answering the front door, Officer Rysavy and another officer entered the home through an open back door when Bertram fired a shotgun at the officers.

Pellets from that shot struck Officer Rysavy in his scalp, causing minor wounds, and he returned fire - discharging his pistol once. The bullet struck Bertram in the stomach.

Officers then retreated from the home. While they were outside, Bertram shot and killed himself.

The other officer at the scene has not been identified.

The officers were both wearing body cameras, but the video has not yet been released.

The Minneapolis Police Department requested that the BCA investigate the incident, and the BCA investigation is ongoing.