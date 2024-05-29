BCA: Morrison Co. deputy used knife to wound suspect during struggle, arrest

article

A Morrison County deputy was identified after using his knife to wound a suspect during a struggle that resulted in an arrest, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The man arrested, a 33-year-old man from Rice, Minnesota, is in the hospital as of Wednesday in stable condition, the BCA says.

The BCA adds the deputy, Axel Lange, has six years of law enforcement experience and is currently on critical incident leave.

Authorities say Deputy Lange pulled over the suspect around 10:30 p.m. on May 25, for suspicion of speeding and driving while intoxicated (DWI) just south of Pierz on Highway 25.

During a field sobriety test, Lange told the suspect he was under arrest for DWI, but when Deputy Lange told him he was under arrest, a struggle ensued and the suspect tried to take the deputy's gun, according to the BCA.

Law enforcement officials say the struggle lasted for more than five minutes, and after Deputy Lange told the suspect to let go of his gun, Lange used his knife. The BCA reports that Deputy Lange said he was unable to draw his gun.

The suspect was seriously injured and was airlifted to a hospital for life-saving treatment, authorities said.

BCA investigators reportedly recovered Deputy Lange's knife at the scene and are reviewing body-worn as well as squad car camera footage of the incident.

The BCA said it will present its findings to the Morrison County Attorney's Office for review without a charging recommendation.